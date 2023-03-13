Left Menu

Russia will be guided by own contacts with India over oil price cap reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:51 IST
The Kremlin on Monday, asked about reports that India is abiding by a price cap on Russian oil exports imposed by Western countries, said that it will be guided its own contacts with India, rather than by news reports.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that India will not breach Western sanctions on price over oil imports. India has significantly increased oil imports from Russia since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

