Pfizer to buy Seagen for about $43 billion
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:24 IST
Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would buy Seagen Inc for about $43 billion to expand its portfolio of cancer treatments.
Pfizer will pay $229 in cash per Seagen share, a 32.7% premium to Friday's closing price. Shares of Seagen were up 23% before the bell.
Seagen expects to generate about $2.2 billion of revenue in 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
