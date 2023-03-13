US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on bank contagion fears

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as bank stocks tumbled on fears of contagion following Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse, while expectations rose for a pause in interest rate hikes in March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.71 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 31,819.93.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.47 points, or 0.69%, at 3,835.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.43 points, or 0.87%, to 11,041.46 at the opening bell.

