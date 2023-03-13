US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on bank contagion fears
Updated: 13-03-2023 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as bank stocks tumbled on fears of contagion following Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse, while expectations rose for a pause in interest rate hikes in March.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.71 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 31,819.93.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.47 points, or 0.69%, at 3,835.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.43 points, or 0.87%, to 11,041.46 at the opening bell.
