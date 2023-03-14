Left Menu

Black Sea grain deal talks at 'critical moment' -U.S. State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday it was a "critical moment" in negotiations on the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Washington hopes will be extended before it expires on March 18.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 00:41 IST
Black Sea grain deal talks at 'critical moment' -U.S. State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday it was a "critical moment" in negotiations on the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Washington hopes will be extended before it expires on March 18. Russia has suggested extending the deal, which allows the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, but only for a period of 60 days.

Price said the world needs the initiative, which he said allowed grain shipments to developing countries and helped bring down food prices. "This is a critical instrument at a critical time," Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP
Blog

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023