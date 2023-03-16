20 lakh tons of plastic garbage sourced from the Ghazipur Landfill to be utilized as part of project: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inspected the progress of the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II) in Delhi with Lt. Governor of Delhi Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena , Member of Parliament Shri Hansraj Hans, Shri Parvesh Varma , Leader of Opposition, Delhi Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri , BJP Senior Leader Shri Vijender Gupta and other high officials.

Briefing the media Shri Gadkari said we are developing UER-II as a component of the Delhi Decongestion Plan. The project involves the construction of UER-II in five different packages with cost of Rs 7716 Crore. He said as part of this project 20 lakh tons of plastic garbage sourced from the Ghazipur Landfill is being utilized.

Shri Gadkari said NH-344M (Pkg 1-3) will serve as an additional western ring road in Delhi, lessening the travel duration from 2 hours to 20 minutes to IGI Airport, offering an alternative route for traffic from West/South Delhi, and Gurgaon heading towards NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab & J&K. It also connects to the proposed IICC in Dwarka, improving traffic flow in Delhi, he added.

The Minister said NH-344P (Pkg 4) will begin at NH-344M and end at NH-352A (Barwasini bypass), serving as a spur to Sonipat Bypass. He said this project will alleviate traffic on NH-44 and establish connectivity between Delhi, KMPE, and Delhi-Katra Expressway via KMPE.

Shri Gadkari said NH-344N (Pkg 5) is a spur to the Bahadurgarh bypass, connecting NH-344M (near Village Dhichaon Kalan) in Delhi to NH-10 (near Bahadurgarh) which eases congestion on NH-10 in Delhi and improves connectivity between Eastern Haryana and Kanjhawala in Delhi, as well as a shorter connection between Delhi and KMP Expressway.

