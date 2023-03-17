Left Menu

Man beaten to death in Mumbai over enmity, case registered

A man was beaten to death by four men over enmity in Mumbai, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:48 IST
Man beaten to death in Mumbai over enmity, case registered
DCP, Mumbai Police, Ajay Bansal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was beaten to death by four men over enmity in Mumbai, the police said. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vicky Hanumant Rajya (19). He died during treatment in the hospital on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mumbai, Ajay Bansal said, "Due to mutual enmity, on March 7, four accused beat a young man badly with a stick in the limits of Charkop police station, Mumbai, due to which the young man was badly injured and was admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. The youth died during the treatment." The police have registered a case under 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have arrested three accused. One accused is absconding and the police are looking for him," he added.

Charkop Police, during the investigation, found that accused Akash Prakash Jadhav (24), Rahul Babu Manohar (23) and Raju Chandrakant Bagul (25) had several cases registered against them. All the arrested accused are residents of Laxmi Nagar, Charkop village, Kandivali West.

According to police, many cases have also been registered against the deceased Vicky Hanumantha Rajaya at Bhibhin police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023