Left Menu

Guyana offers 200 acres of land for millets production

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 17:43 IST
Guyana offers 200 acres of land for millets production
  • Country:
  • India

Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday said his country has offered 200 acres of land for exclusive production of millets, and India in exchange will provide technology support to enhance the production.

In his video message for Global Millets Conference held here, Irfaan Ali said millets have the potential to be a game changer by ensuring greater food security across the world.

Guyana, a South American country, has identified production of millets as having great potential in enhancing national and regional food security. By 2025, the country aims to reduce its food import bill, and millets is an ideal solution to increase self sufficiency, he said.

'' Guyana looks forward in strengthening its cooperation with India. ...In pursuit of this ambition, Guyana has offered 200 acres of land for exclusive production of millets and India in turn will provide technology and technical support for enhancing the farm production and productivity of this wonder food,'' he said.

Irfaan Ali said millets are not only an affordable and nutritious option, but this group of crops is also resilient to climate change vagaries.

He promised all help in production and promotion of millets in 17 Caribbean countries.

In another video address, Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde said millets will go a long way not only to address the food security challenges of Sub-Saharan country like Ethiopia but also the entire African continent and the world.

She said the ideas from this conference will also help shape the Sustainable Development Goals of 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023