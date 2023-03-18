Left Menu

Tripura: Assam Rifles seize 350 kg marijuana in Khowai district

According to the statement, based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles' Radhanagar Battalion and Mungiakami Police Station. The team seized 350 kg of marijuana and apprehended a driver named Bhushan Rai alongwith a vehicle."

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 19:16 IST
The man arrested by the Assam Rifles. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles seized 350 kg marijuana, valued at Rs 1.4 crores in the grey market, from Mungiakami in Khowai district on Friday, an official statement said.According to the statement, based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles' Radhanagar Battalion and Mungiakami Police Station. The team seized 350 kg of marijuana and apprehended a driver named Bhushan Rai alongwith a vehicle." The accused along with seized marijuana was handed over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.

Meanwhile, as many as 60 boxes of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh were recovered at Champhai's Zokhawthar in Mizoram by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai carried out the operation.

According to the police, the approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 90 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

