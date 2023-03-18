Training aircraft crashes in MP's Balaghat, police team on spot

An aircraft crashed in the jungle area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday, police said. The mishap took place under the limits of Kinarpur Police Station and it was a training aircraft. A team of police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra said that the aircraft belonged to a flying school operated in Maharashtra's Gondia district. As per sources, two persons, the pilot and a co-pilot, were present inside the aircraft during the incident.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

