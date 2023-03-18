Isolated rainfall across India for next few days: IMD scientist

There will be isolated rainfall throughout the country in the next few days while heavy rain is expected in Meghalaya and Assam tomorrow, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy on Saturday. While talking to ANI, Roy said, "There will be isolated rainfall throughout India. There is a yellow alert for most states of India. Orange alert for north-eastern conditions. Tomorrow we are expecting heavy rain in Meghalaya and Assam."

An orange alert asks authorities concerned to "be prepared" to respond to any emergency situation arising out of weather change while the yellow alert signifies that the weather could change, and hence people should be vigilant. "This month we are seeing western disturbances being deep. These deep western disturbances when interacting with Indian regions with the low-level wind that generally comes due to summer heating increase the severity of thunderstorms," she added.

Mentioning the alerts issued, she said, "Yesterday we issued an orange alert. We had hailstorms and thunderstorms across India. Today we expect the weather to be focused in east peninsular India, east-central India, and east and northeast India. Tomorrow and the day after it will shift to the east and north India." "We expect a rising trend for the next 6-7 days, and the weather will be pleasant. There will be rainfall activity and thunderstorms in the country's eastern half. Western disturbances are moving eastwards. Severe weather will increase," she added.

A sudden change of weather was seen in Delhi, as the residents of the national capital woke up to a brief spell of light rain on Saturday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, very light rainfall is expected on Sunday.

On Friday night, the IMD's Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre predicted thunderstorms and lightning to lash the city. Earlier, on March 17, Thursday, the IMD's Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had predicted thunderstorms and lighting in Maharashtra.

Further, the IMD also advised people to take necessary precautions in anticipation of wet and stormy weather. (ANI)

