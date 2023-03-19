Left Menu

Women's police hostels to be constructed in Tamil Nadu soon: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated an event to mark the golden jubilee year of the entry of women in the Tamil Nadu Police department and said that women's police hostels would be constructed soon in Madurai and Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated an event to mark the golden jubilee year of the entry of women in the Tamil Nadu Police department and said that women's police hostels would be constructed soon in Madurai and Chennai. The function was organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periamet. CM also released a special cover, launching the 'Aval' project and flagged off a bicycle rally.

Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers made various announcements to mark the 'Golden Jubilee' of Tamil Nadu Women Police Personals. While speaking on the Stage Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appreciated women police for their service and also made various announcements.

On the 50th anniversary of Tamil Nadu women police M K Stalin said, "Daily Roll Call for Women Police will now be from 8 AM instead of 8 AM. Women Police hostel would be constructed soon in Madhurai and Chennai." "In all the Police stations, a separate retiring room with a restroom would be built for women police. In all districts police child take care would be made available to take care of the children of women police, added CM Stalin.

Talking about the rewards, CM Stalin said, "Kalaingar Police Award and trophy would also be given to women police each year to recognise women police skills." "Police higher officials would be advised to give leave and transfer for women police personnel according to their family situation", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

