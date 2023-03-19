Left Menu

J-K: Constable dies after arrest by CBI for graft

A policeman died at a hospital within hours of his arrest by CBI on corruption charges in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman died at a hospital within hours of his arrest by CBI on corruption charges in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The deceased was identified as head constable Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Billawar who was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a complainant at a women's police station in Kathua, where he was posted.

The policeman was being questioned in a separate room at the police station by sleuths when he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for treatment. "The body of the head constable has been kept at the Government Medical College hospital mortuary for legal process," said an official.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the officials informed further. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

