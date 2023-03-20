Integrated textile park to bring over 3 lakh jobs in Telangana: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park will generate over 3 lakh jobs in Telangana. Speaking at an event, Reddy said, "The central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has decided to establish seven mega textile parks. The PM has decided to set up one of the seven parks in Telangana. It is going to bring a great advantage to the textile industry in Telangana. The training, exports and other value-added activity of the mini textile activities will be increased."

The Union Minister said the Central government is investing around Rs 4,400 crore in the textile parks. The Telangana textile park will get more than Rs 10,000 crore of investments. Apart from this, many products from Telangana can be exported to various foreign countries. The textile park will bring in more than 1 lakh direct jobs and more than 2 lakh indirect jobs to the people of Telangana, Reddy said.

He said the Centre is fully committed to the development of Telangana in all fields including national highways, railways, textile, agriculture, employment generation, investment, IT and others. The central government on Friday announced the sites for setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks for the Textile industry.According to the Ministry of Textiles, the Parks will come up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, PM MITRA Parks represent a unique model where the Centre and State Governments will work together to increase investment, promote innovation, create job opportunities and ultimately make India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. Nearly Rs 70,000 crore investment and 20 lakhs employment generation is envisaged through these parks. "Telangana government is spreading the wrong message against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi. However, the Telangana government is spreading the wrong message against the central government, BJP and Narendra Modi. The people of Telangana will not accept these baseless allegations. The BJP candidate has won in teachers' constituency MLC elections by defeating Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) recently. This has proved that the BJP has the support of the people of Telangana in the coming days," Reddy said.

On the allegations made by BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Supreme Court, the Union Minister said, "It is baseless. I ask the KCR family, why have you gone to Delhi leaving Hyderabad? You came to Delhi to do liquor business. The liquor business is also an illegal business. You have done a scandal in the liquor business. Your family has done illegal things and your family has earned crores of rupees. Neither the central government nor the BJP has anything to do with it." He said Enforcement Directorate (ED) will conduct investigations on the allegation of corruption that have come up.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has approached the Supreme court saying that as per norms, a woman cannot be summoned for questioning before ED in office and her questioning should take place at her residence. (ANI)

