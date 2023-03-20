Left Menu

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee have deal to defame Rahul Gandhi, Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

"She wants to save herself from ED-CBI raids that's why she is against Congress and with this PM will be happy," he added.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 11:12 IST
PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee have deal to defame Rahul Gandhi, Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a deal to "defame the image of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress." Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Mamata Banerjee is speaking on the directions of the PM. PM and 'didi' have a deal to defame the image of Rahul Gandhi and Congress."

"She wants to save herself from ED-CBI raids that's why she is against Congress and with this PM will be happy," he added. Earlier on Sunday, while addressing party workers at an internal party meeting in Murshidabad district the Trinamool Congress leader had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to shift attention from current issues by attempting to portray Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "hero" and stalling Parliament proceedings over his comments in the UK.

"BJP is trying to make a hero out of Rahul Gandhi so that no one questions PM Modi," she told party workers. "The BJP is trying to divert attention from the burning issues by stalling the parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi recent remarks in the UK," she said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, PCC Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has claimed that over 2,000 workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP from different parts of Murshidabad and Maldah districts have joined the Congress. The West Bengal Panchayat polls are likely to be conducted in May and June. Carrying the Congress party flag in their hands, around 2,000 TMC, BJP workers joined the Congress at the Baharampur Congress office here, Chowdhury said on Sunday.

Earlier, in 2018, the panchayat elections in West Bengal saw huge-scale clashes between the BJP and the TMC workers, resulting in the death of at least 12 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

