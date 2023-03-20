Left Menu

Some damage to rabi crops due to unseasonal rains; yet to receive full report from states: Centre

The Centre on Monday said there has been some damage to the rabi winter crops including wheat due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm brought about by western disturbance, but it is yet to receive a report from the states.Speaking to PTI, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said the state governments are utilising the funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund SDRF.There has been some damage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:46 IST
Some damage to rabi crops due to unseasonal rains; yet to receive full report from states: Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Monday said there has been some damage to the rabi (winter) crops including wheat due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm brought about by western disturbance, but it is yet to receive a report from the states.

Speaking to PTI, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said the state governments are utilising the funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

''There has been some damage. We have not received an assessment report on the extent of damage from the state governments,'' Choudhary said.

The minister asserted that the central government will provide compensation under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) if the state governments submit a report after assessing the extent of damage.

Many parts of the country received unseasonal rains and hail in the last few days due to western disturbances, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Isolated thunderstorm, lightening, squall and hailstorm are expected over west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on March 20; and over Uttarakhand on March 21, it said in its daily forecast.

Meanwhile, IMD has advised farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops In case of matured crops, the IMD has advised farmers to harvest crops like mustard and chickpea in some states at the earliest and store them at safe places. Farmers have also been asked to withhold irrigation to wheat crop to avoid lodging.

Wheat is a main rabi (winter) crop and harvesting has already started in some parts of the country. The government has projected a record wheat output at 112.2 million tonnes for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023