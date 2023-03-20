Kuwait Oil Co declares a state of emergency due to leak - statement
20-03-2023
Kuwait Oil Co. on Monday declared a state of emergency due to an oil leak in the west of the country.
Production was not affected because of the oil leak and there were no injuries reported, the company said in a statement.
