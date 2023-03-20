Left Menu

Bank stocks drag FTSE 100 lower at open as banking crisis jitters persist

British banks fell 2.9%, extending declines from last week, which was their worst weekly performance in more than a year. HSBC and Standard Chartered were amongst the top decliners, falling 3.0% and 4.8%, respectively.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:42 IST
Bank stocks drag FTSE 100 lower at open as banking crisis jitters persist
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London stocks fell at the open on Monday, as banks stretched declines after Swiss lender UBS's weekend deal to rescue battered rival Credit Suisse failed to stem fears of a global banking meltdown.

By 0802 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.7%, after falling 1% on Friday. British banks fell 2.9%, extending declines from last week, which was their worst weekly performance in more than a year.

HSBC and Standard Chartered were amongst the top decliners, falling 3.0% and 4.8%, respectively. UBS agreeing to buy its beleaguered peer Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion on Sunday failed to lift sentiment around the banking sector.

Energy majors Shell and BP lost 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively, while the broader oil and gas index dropped 1.7%, tracking a decline of more than 2% in oil prices. The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index also shed 0.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023