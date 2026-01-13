Left Menu

Standard Chartered Revamps Priority Banking for Global Indians

Standard Chartered announces a refreshed Priority Banking proposition in India, focusing on wealth expertise, international banking, sales and service expertise, and exclusive lifestyle benefits. This strategy supports clients' evolving financial needs through deeper relationships and global integration, highlighting the bank's commitment to the affluent segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Standard Chartered has unveiled its revamped Priority Banking proposition in India, emphasizing a strategic shift toward wealth expertise and international banking. This refreshed approach is tailored to meet the sophisticated and global financial needs of the affluent segment.

The new proposition focuses on building multi-product relationships, moving beyond a product-centric engagement. Central to this is the bank's wealth expertise, enhanced by dedicated Wealth Specialists and Priority Banking Centres delivering bespoke experiences.

With the introduction of Priority Exclusives, clients gain access to curated lifestyle benefits, including the invite-only Beyond Credit Card, aligning with the aspirations of Global Indians. The digital platform SC Privileges offers specialized support in global education and citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

