Standard Chartered Revamps Priority Banking for Global Indians

Standard Chartered has unveiled its revamped Priority Banking proposition in India, emphasizing a strategic shift toward wealth expertise and international banking. This refreshed approach is tailored to meet the sophisticated and global financial needs of the affluent segment.

The new proposition focuses on building multi-product relationships, moving beyond a product-centric engagement. Central to this is the bank's wealth expertise, enhanced by dedicated Wealth Specialists and Priority Banking Centres delivering bespoke experiences.

With the introduction of Priority Exclusives, clients gain access to curated lifestyle benefits, including the invite-only Beyond Credit Card, aligning with the aspirations of Global Indians. The digital platform SC Privileges offers specialized support in global education and citizenship.

