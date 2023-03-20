Left Menu

SEA urges govt to focus on mustard to make country self reliant in oilseed production

The Solvent Extractors Association SEA of India has demanded the central government give more focus on mustard crops in order to make the country self-reliant in oilseed production.The president of SEA Ajay Jhunjhunwala said here that India has emerged as the largest importer of edible oils in the world and the domestic consumption of edible oil has touched the level of about 240 lakh tons which is likely to increase further with the growing population and per capita income.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:45 IST
SEA urges govt to focus on mustard to make country self reliant in oilseed production
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India has demanded the central government give more focus on mustard crops in order to make the country self-reliant in oilseed production.

The president of SEA Ajay Jhunjhunwala said here that India has emerged as the largest importer of edible oils in the world and the domestic consumption of edible oil has touched the level of about 240 lakh tons which is likely to increase further with the growing population and per capita income. He said that India currently produces around 100 lakh tons of edible oil. The gap between the demand and supply of edible oils is about 140 lakh tons and is met through imports. ''The dependency on imported edible oil is a matter of concern and to address this challenge, India needs to critically look into the ways and means to increase the productivity of oilseeds crops including important crops of mustard,'' he told reporters here at a press conference.

Jhunjhunwala said that the government should also make efforts to ensure that the farmers get the proper price for the crops so that they are not demoralized towards cultivation.

He said that under the Mustard Mission initiated by the association, mustard model farms are being developed wherein key support is given in field preparations, seed preparations, sowing management, nutrient management, fertilizer, plant growth management and harvesting to the farmers. ''These model farms serve as a paradigm to all the surrounding farmers. Through this process, farmers get to understand the good practices in mustard production which consequently helps in higher production,” he said. He informed that the project was started in 2020-21 with 400 model farms in five districts of Rajasthan. In 2021-22, the project was expanded to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with 500 more model farms and in 2022-23, 1234 model farms were developed in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023