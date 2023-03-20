Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:47 IST
Uttarakhand okays new excise policy, takes step to curb liquor smuggling from UP
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Monday approved the new excise policy for 2023-24, under which the difference in liquor price will not be more than Rs 20 per bottle as compared to that in Uttar Pradesh, a decision taken to curb liquor smuggling from the neighbouring state.

After the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Excise Secretary Harichandra Semwal said that earlier the difference in prices was Rs 150 to Rs 200 per bottle.

It has been decided to reduce this gap to prevent the smuggling of liquor from Uttar Pradesh.

He said the move will not only stop liquor smuggling, but the state will also get more revenue.

He said under the new excise policy, a cess of Re 1 per bottle would be charged for cow protection, sports and women's welfare in the state and in this way a total cess of Rs 3 would be charged on a bottle.

The excise revenue target for the year 2023-24 has been kept at Rs 4,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

