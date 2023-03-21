Putin talks with Xi completed, resume Tuesday - reports

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping concluded on Monday after nearly 4-1/2 hours and will resume in a full-fledged format on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported. "The Chinese leader has left the Kremlin," TASS news agency said, describing their meeting as informal. "In total, the discussions between Putin and Xi lasted almost 4-1/2 hours."

TASS said Putin went out into the street to see off his Chinese counterpart, adding that they chatted briefly at Xi's car and shook hands in farewell. "On Tuesday, the leaders will meet again and hold full-fledged talks," TASS said.

Putin told Xi in a televised meeting earlier that he had looked at China's proposals on how to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, adding that the two would have an opportunity to discuss Beijing's ideas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)