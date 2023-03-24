Centre notifies appointment of new Chief Justices in Allahabad, Chhattisgarh and Patna High Courts

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointments of three Chief Justices of Allahabad, Chhattisgarh and Patna High Court. Union Minister Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Friday said, in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India has appointed the following Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts. "I extend best wishes to all of them," the union minister said.

According to a government notification, Justice Pritinker Diwaker has been appointed as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. Justice Ramesh Sinha of Allahabad has been appointed as Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, and Justice K Vinod Chandaran of Kerala High Court as Chief Justice of Patna High Court. Last month the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names of several judges for elevation as Chief Justices of the High Court.

The Collegium recommended Justice Pritinker Diwaker to Allahabad High Court, Justice TS Sivagnanam to Calcutta High Court, Justice Ramesh Sinha to Chhattisgarh High Court, Justice Sonia G Gokani to Gujarat High Court and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur to Manipur High Court. Collegium had recommended the appointment of Justice Pritinker Diwaker as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and noted that the position of Chief Justice at the Allahabad High Court would be falling vacant once the Collegium's earlier recommendation to elevate incumbent Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal to the Supreme Court is cleared by the Central government.

The Collegium has recommended the name of Justice Ramesh Sinha, the seniormost puisne Judge from the High Court of Allahabad, as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recently recommended Justice K Vinod Chandran of the Kerala High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

The Collegium said Justice Chandran, who is the senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court, was appointed as a judge on November 8, 2011, and is due to retire on April 24, 2025. The three-member Collegium also consisting of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph had made the recommendations. (ANI)

