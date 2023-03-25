Left Menu

Mumbai: Former driver of Sonu Nigam's father arrested for stealing Rs 72 lakh from his residence

Mumbai Police on Friday arrested the former driver of singer Sonu Nigam's father, Agam Nigam, for allegedly stealing Rs 72 lakh from his residence.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:25 IST
Mumbai: Former driver of Sonu Nigam's father arrested for stealing Rs 72 lakh from his residence
Mumbai police personnel with the recovered amount (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The arrested person was identified as Rehan, the police said, adding that he was nabbed from Kolhapur.

Mumbai Police recovered over Rs 70 lakh from his possession, which they claimed was stolen from Nigam's residence. Earlier on Wednesday, Mumbai police booked Rehan, who was formerly employed as the personal driver of Sonu's father.

"On the basis of his father's statement, who had suspicions about his former driver Rehan, an FIR was registered against him at Oshiwara police station," an officer of Mumbai Police had said earlier. According to the police, Rehan had been employed with the singer's father for about eight months but wasn't good at his job because of which he was fired.

Sonu's sister Nikita said that her father kept the stolen Rs 72 lakh in a digital locker built into a wooden cupboard. "Around 12 noon on Sunday, Agamkumar went to his daughter Nikita's house in the Versova area for lunch and returned after some time to find the almirah of his house open and Rs 40 lakh missing. He immediately rang up his daughter, informing her that Rs 40 lakh had been stolen from his digital locker in the wooden cupboard," the complaint read.

"The next day, Agamkumar and his daughter went to Sonu Nigam's house for some visa-related work and when they returned in the evening, they found the balance amount of Rs 32 lakh missing from the locker," the complaint stated further. "Agam Kumar Nigam and Nikita checked the CCTV footage of their society in which their driver, Rehan, was seen carrying the bag towards his flat on both days," the officer had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

