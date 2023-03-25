Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate new metro line in Bengaluru today

In a thrust towards urban mobility infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new section of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:28 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate new metro line in Bengaluru today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrust towards urban mobility infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new section of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 on Saturday. Prime Minister will visit poll-bound Karnataka Saturday.

"I will be in Karnataka tomorrow, March 25. The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be inaugurated in Chikkaballapur. After that, will be in Bengaluru for inaugurating the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro," tweeted PM Modi. In an initiative that will help students to avail new opportunities and provide accessible and affordable healthcare in this region, Prime Minister will inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) in Chikkaballapur.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the institute has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur. Situated in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR will provide medical education and quality medical care free of cost. The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023. Later on Saturday, PM Modi will inaugurate the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2, at Whitefield Metro Station.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crores, the inauguration of this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city, said PMO state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023