J-K: Indian Army, Police foil infiltration bid along LoC; 1 terrorist killed

Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration bid along LoC in the Tangdhar sector and eliminated a terrorist on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:31 IST
More than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, three magazines, two Chinese-type grenades and medicines, food items recovered. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration bid along LoC in the Tangdhar sector and eliminated a terrorist on Friday. "Based on credible inputs received from intelligence agencies, regarding likely infiltration of terrorists, several ambushes were laid in Tangdhar Sector in the intervening night of March 23-24," stated a defence release.

"At about 4 am, suspicious movement was detected and contact was established by the ambush party as part of joint operation. Resultantly, one infiltrator was neutralised at around 800 metres on own side of Line of Control," added the Army release. More than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, three magazines, two Chinese-type grenades and medicines, food items etc were also recovered.

"A detailed search of the area was carried out at first light, which led to the recovery of one body of a terrorist with an AK series rifle. In addition, a bag was also recovered with varied war-like stores, taking total recovery to 03 x AK rifles and six magazines. Apart from this, more than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, 03 x Pistols along with 03 x magazines, 02 x Chinese type grenades and miscellanies items to including medicines, food items etc were recovered," said the Army. Indian Army remains vigilant at the LoC, making all efforts to remain steadfast in its task to not allow adversaries in inserting terrorists to disturb peace and stability in Kashmir. (ANI)

