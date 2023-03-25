Assam: Accused arrested for murdering class 12 girl in Karimganj

Assam police has apprehended a person for allegedly murdering a class 12 girl in Karimganj district. According to police, the incident occurred at Kaliganj Dalfa village in Karimganj district on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Monowara Begum. Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that the body was lying in front of the accused person's house and police had apprehended him.

"When we received the information about the incident, we immediately rushed to the spot and found a body lying in front of the house owned by Jabir Ahmed. As per the statement of an eyewitness, we apprehended the accused Jabir Ahmed. The search operation is on to find out the machete (dao) used by the accused person", Partha Protim Das said. The reason behind the crime was not yet ascertained. The police have registered a case and started the investigation.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)