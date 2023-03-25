Left Menu

J-K: Police arrest 2 terrorist associates in Bandipora; incriminating materials, grenades recovered

Kashmir Police, alongwith security forces on Saturday, arrested two persons linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Sumlar area of Bandipora and recovered incriminating materials and two Chinese grenades from their possession.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 18:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir Police, alongwith security forces on Saturday, arrested two persons linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Sumlar area of Bandipora and recovered incriminating materials and two Chinese grenades from their possession. The arrested terror facilitators were identified as Abrar Ahmad Wani @Abu Qadir and Danish Pervaiz.

According to Kashmir Police, acting on specific information on the movement of the terrorist associates, police, along with Army (14RR) and CRPF (3rd battalion) at a checkpoint established at Sumlar near Fisheries Farm Bandipora intercepted two suspected persons, identified as Abrar Ahmad Wani alias Abu Qadir and Danish Pervaiz, both residents of Sumlar Bandipora. During checking, two Chinese grenades and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody, Kashmir Police said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Bandipora police station and further investigation has been initiated, police said. The Bandipora police on Monday attached the properties of two Over Ground Workers (OGW) for allegedly providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists in North Kashmir's Bandipora.

The houses belonged to Abdul Majeed Reshi and Mohammad Jamal Malik, the police said. The Bandipora Police stated in a press release, "Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, Police in Bandipora in presence of Executive Magistrate attached double storied residential houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi, the father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi @ Doctor at Gundpora Rampura and Mohammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik resident of Chitteybandey jurisdiction of Police Station Aragam Bandipora, under section 25 of UAPA Act".

The police said both the accused were terrorist associates and were arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

