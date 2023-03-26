Tourism Ministry's Chintan Shivir on Mar 28-29, focus on tourism development

The Ministry of Tourism will hold a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' here to brainstorm on some of most critical topics in the sector and forge a roadmap for development of the sector in mission mode.

The ministry made the announcement in a tweet from its official handle.

''A two day #ChintanShivir is being organized by Ministry of Tourism on 28th - 29th March to brainstorm on the most critical topics in #tourism sector and forge a roadmap for development of tourism in #Missionmode,'' it tweeted.

The ministry also shared a poster with it, saying the venue will be at The Hotel Ashok here.

The Union Budget this year has stated that promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.

At least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode and developed as a complete package of tourism. Sector-specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

