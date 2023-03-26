Bansuri Swaraj appointed as co-convenor of Delhi BJP legal cell

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has appointed Bansuri Swaraj as the co-convenor of the BJP Delhi State Legal Cell.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 21:40 IST
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has appointed Bansuri Swaraj as the co-convenor of the BJP Delhi State Legal Cell. Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of veteran BJP leader late Mrs Sushma Swaraj.

Bansuri is an advocate in the Supreme Court. After being given the post, Bansuri expressed gratitude to BJP.

In a tweet, Bansuri said, "I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda ji, @blsanthosh ji, @Virend_Sachdeva ji, @BJP4Delhi and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

