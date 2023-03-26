Scoreboard: WPL Final; DC vs MI

Mumbai Indians Women Innings: Hayley Matthews c Arundhati Reddy b Jonassen 13 Yastika Bhatia c Alice Capsey b Radha Yadav 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt not out 60 Harmanpreet Kaur run out (Shikha Pandey/Alice Capsey) 37 Amelie Kerr not out 14 Extras: (LB-3, W-3) 6 Total: (For 3 wkts, 20 Overs) 134 Fall of Wickets: 13-1, 23-2, 95-3.

Bowler: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-22-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-24-1, Jess Jonassen 4-0-28-1, Shikha Pandey 4-0-23-0, Alice Capsey 3.3-0-34-0.

