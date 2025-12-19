BOJ Rate Hike Fuels Market Reactions: Yen Weakens, Global Stocks Muted

The Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates has jolted markets, causing Japanese government bond yields to spike and the yen to weaken significantly. This move marks the highest rate in three decades, as Japan takes steps to phase out extensive monetary support, raising questions about the impact on inflation and fiscal management.

Global stock markets showed a muted response, with Europe's STOXX 600 slightly down by 0.1%. U.S. markets, however, appear bolstered by positive chipmaker earnings, with Wall Street futures indicating slight gains. Investors continue to watch for potential geopolitical disruptions, including U.S. trade tensions with Venezuela.

The Bank of Japan's rate increase, predicted by many analysts, indicates a cautious approach towards future fiscal stimuli and inflation control. Meanwhile, international focus shifts as the European Union announces €90 billion aid for Ukraine, indicating economic nuances and shifting financial alignments in global politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)