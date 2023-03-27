Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Waltair Division achieves highest ever revenue of Rs 9000 crore in 2022-23 FY

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has achieved the highest ever revenue by crossing Rs 9000 crore five days ahead of the closing of the Financial Year 2022-23, the official said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 07:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has achieved the highest ever revenue by crossing Rs 9000 crore five days ahead of the closing of the Financial Year 2022-23, the official said on Sunday. Last year in 2021-22, the Division achieved Rs 8498.86 crore.

"The Division has created a record of 68.12 MT in loading, registering a record growth of 1.24 MT from 1 April 2022 to 25th March-2023. The Division has loaded 66.88 MT of freight in the last financial year," AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager said in a statement. Tripathi further said that with its overall best performance, the Division has achieved this remarkable performance in just a span of 350 days as against 360 days loaded in the last fiscal's corresponding period.

He added that the rare feat was made possible due to the outstanding performance of all the departments, despite various constraints such as natural disasters, security reasons, doubling and triple line works, reduced demand for Iron ore, and other safety-related modernisation works in the Division. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

