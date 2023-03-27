Left Menu

INOX Air Products gets order to set up air separation unit at AMNS steel plant in Hazira

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 19:49 IST
INOX Air Products (INOXAP) on Monday said it will set an air separation unit -- a plant that separates oxygen and nitrogen from atmospheric gases -- at steel maker AMNS's plant located at Hazira in Gujarat.

Producing oxygen is part of the overall steel making process through the blast furnace route.

In a statement, INOXAP said it ''has been awarded a prestigious contract for setting up its sixth air separation unit (ASU) at the Hazira unit of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India).'' The new ASU has the ability to produce 1,000 TPD (tonne per day) of gaseous oxygen and 1,000 TPD of gaseous nitrogen along with other liquid medical and industrial gases, it said, adding the unit will be commissioned within 23 months.

INOXAP's had already installed five ASUs at AMNS Hazira plant and the commissioning of the sixth one would scale up the combined capacity of the industrial gas complex to 11,100 TPD.

The company did not disclose the order value.

