Maha: Farmers to get decay-free sweet lemon saplings at Aurangabad's Citrus Estate

27-03-2023
Farmers will get decay-free saplings and scientific training to enhance sweet lemon production at the Citrus Estate proposed to be set up in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Monday.

The estate will come up on 18 hectares of land in Isarwadi in Paithan at a cost of Rs 43.79 crore, he said.

''In Maharashtra, sweet lemon is cultivated on an area of 57,243 hectares of land, of which 21,525 hectares is in Aurangabad and 14,325 in Jalna. At the Citrus Estate, farmers will get decay-free saplings, scientific training to boost yields and soil testing,'' he said.

The aim is to increase the production of sweet lemon to 30 tonnes per acre, he added.

