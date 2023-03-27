Angry locals set vehicles on fire in Kolkata after body of 7-yr-old girl found inside bag

Left Menu

Violence broke out in West Bengal's Kolkata on Monday after several protestors clashed with police personnel over the alleged murder of a seven-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a jute bag the previous evening.

Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Violence broke out in West Bengal's Kolkata on Monday after several protesters clashed with police personnel over the alleged murder of a seven-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a jute bag the previous evening. The group of protesters hit the streets of Kolkata's Tiljala area, and vandalised public and private properties by setting them on fire after the body of seven-year-old girl from the same area was found inside a suitcase.

According to police, the girl was missing from Sunday morning and her body was found inside a suitcase at a neighbour's flat in the evening. Enraged by this, the locals agitated and started demanding action against the accused. The locals are alleging that the girl was abducted and murdered before being stuffed inside a suitcase.

The uniformed personnel fired tear gas at the angry protestors. Responding to the incident, Subhankar Bhattacharya, Deputy Commissioner, South East Division said that the situation is peaceful now.

"Yesterday, we received a complaint about a 7-year-old girl gone missing near Tiljala Police Station. During the search, the body of the girl was found inside a jute bag in a house in an apartment complex. Accused Alok Kumar was arrested immediately after. He has been remanded to police custody. He said that later some people started stone pelting, and two people have been arrested in this regard. "Situation is peaceful, Sec 144 not imposed," he added.

