Territorial Tensions: Sierra Leone and Guinea Border Dispute Escalates

The simmering border dispute between Sierra Leone and Guinea intensified as Sierra Leone accused its neighbor of capturing several members of its security forces. The latest incident marks another chapter in the long-running territorial disagreement between the two nations.

Sierra Leone claims that its army and police personnel were constructing border facilities in Kaliyereh when Guinean forces intervened, detaining several members of the security team and confiscating arms and ammunition.

Guinea, on its part, alleges Sierra Leonean soldiers entered its territory without permission, prompting the detentions. Both countries are now engaging in diplomatic discussions to secure the soldiers' release, while parallel investigations are ongoing.