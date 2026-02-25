Hollywood Tug-of-War: Paramount vs. Netflix in Bidding for Warner Bros

Warner Bros Discovery finds itself embroiled in a high-stakes bidding conflict as Paramount steps up its takeover offer to USD 31 per share, escalating tensions with Netflix. This comes after a USD 30 per share proposition in December, just after Warner announced a USD 27.75 per share deal with Netflix for its studio and streaming operations.

Paramount has further sweetened its bid by increasing the regulatory termination fee to USD 7 billion and advancing a 'ticking fee' that equals a combined total of USD 650 million should the deal fall through by the end of September. Warner is currently reassessing Paramount's revised proposal, which may lead to a superior offer under existing agreements, a decision critical to shaping Hollywood's landscape.

This competition has led to significant political and regulatory engagements, with scrutiny from the US Department of Justice and others worldwide. Paramount and Netflix claim consumer and industry benefits in consolidating Warner's assets, but concerns about antitrust issues remain. The potential acquisition deals carry implications for job security, diversity in filmmaking, and consumer costs related to streaming services.

