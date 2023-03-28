Russia says possible drone attacks on energy infrastructure are key threat

Possible Ukrainian drone attacks against Russia's key energy infrastructure are a serious threat, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Tuesday.

Russia says it has foiled a number of attempted drone attacks by Ukraine in recent months. Kyiv has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia, but senior officials in Kyiv have on occasion appeared to welcome the news of successful drone attacks on Russian soil.

