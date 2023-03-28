Pirates board Danish-owned ship in Gulf of Guinea

Pirates attacked and boarded a Danish-owned ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday and all communications channels with the vessel are down, a spokesperson for shipping company Monjasa said.

All 16 crew members sought refuge in a safe room onboard the Monjasa Reformer vessel, a spokesperson for the shipping company said on Tuesday. The Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker, which was sitting idle, was attacked about 140 nautical miles west of the Republic of Congo's Port Pointe-Noire.

The vessel is operated by Dubai-based Montec Ship Management, which is owned by Monjasa. Montec reported the incident to a maritime cooperation centre operated by the British and French navies to maintain safety in the Gulf of Guinea.

The operator is working with all relevant maritime authorities in the region, including several navies, according to Monjasa.

