Left Menu

Report: Renewable energy growth falls short of climate goal

Deployment of new wind and solar power plants needs to be drastically ramped up by the end of the decade to meet the worlds climate goals, the International Renewable Energy Agency said Tuesday.In an advance preview of its annual report on the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, the agency said renewables accounted for 83 per cent of new power generation last year.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:50 IST
Report: Renewable energy growth falls short of climate goal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Deployment of new wind and solar power plants needs to be drastically ramped up by the end of the decade to meet the world's climate goals, the International Renewable Energy Agency said Tuesday.

In an advance preview of its annual report on the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, the agency said renewables accounted for 83 per cent of new power generation last year. Worldwide, the share of installed power generation coming from renewables reached 40 per cent in 2022, it said.

But in order to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and put the world on track to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), existing targets for renewable power deployment would need to be more than doubled, the Abu Dhabi-based agency said.

Governments agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit the global temperature rise to 2 C (3.6 F) — ideally no more than 1.5 C — above pre-industrial averages. The lower target would prevent significant harm from climate change but is increasingly difficult to achieve given that temperatures have already increased by 1.1 C (2 F) since the 19th century and emissions show no sign of dropping fast.

Experts say the amount of carbon dioxide and other polluting emissions released into the atmosphere by 2050 shouldn't exceed the amount that can be captured through natural or artificial means.

“A profound and systemic transformation of the global energy system must occur in under 30 years,” IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera said at an energy transition conference in Berlin.

The agency has estimated that annual public and private investments in renewable energy need to exceed USD 5 trillion, including for power generation, electrification, transmission grids and efficiency measures.

It called for current fossil fuel investments to be diverted to renewable sources and greater financial help for developing countries that are struggling to fund alternatives to coal, oil and gas power plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023