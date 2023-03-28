Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street muted at open after recent bounce; banks in focus

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday following a three-day rally in the S&P 500 and the Dow that was fueled by support measures for the banking sector and a deal for Silicon Valley Bank assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.77 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 32,434.85.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.40 points, or 0.09%, at 3,974.13, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.07 points, or 0.14%, to 11,752.76 at the opening bell.

