Left Menu

NTPC Renewable Energy to supply 1,300 MW clean power to Greenko

The agreement between the two companies is one of the worlds single largest contracts for the supply of round-the-clock renewable supply for an industrial client, it noted.The term sheet was signed by Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd and Mahesh Kolli, founder and Joint MD, Greenko Group, at the NTPC office here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:15 IST
NTPC Renewable Energy to supply 1,300 MW clean power to Greenko
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NTPC Renewable Energy will supply 1,300 MW round-the-clock clean power to Greenko’s upcoming green ammonia plant at Kakinada.

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, has signed a term sheet with Greenko ZeroC Pvt Ltd (A Greenko Group company) on March 28, 2023, to supply 1,300 MW round-the-clock RE Power for powering Greenko’s upcoming green ammonia plant at Kakinada, a statement said. The term sheet was signed in the presence of Mohit Bhargava, CEO (NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd), Anil Chalamalasetty, founder and MD, Greenko and other senior officials from NTPC REL, it stated. The agreement between the two companies is one of the world's single largest contracts for the supply of round-the-clock renewable supply for an industrial client, it noted.

The term sheet was signed by Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd and Mahesh Kolli, founder and Joint MD, Greenko Group, at the NTPC office here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023