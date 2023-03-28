Crop loss: Telangana CM asks officials to initiate measures to extend financial assistance

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to initiate measures to extend financial assistance announced by the State government to farmers whose crops suffered damage due to recent unseasonal rains.

Rao, held a review meeting on crop loss, podu lands, sheep distribution, financial assistance to the poor for house construction and other issues, a release from CMO said. The Chief Minister, who recently inspected the crops damaged due to unseasonal showers and hailstorms in Khammam, Mahabubabad and other districts of the State, had announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers. Rao said the district Collectors should conduct cluster wise survey with local agricultural officers in their respective districts and collect complete information about the crop damage and submit to the government.

He directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao to initiate immediate action in this regard.

The Chief Minister made it clear that these funds should be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers whose crops were damaged.

Rao, popularly known as KCR further directed the officials to start the second phase of sheep distribution programme. He has also informed the Chief Secretary to take steps towards providing financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the eligible to construct houses in their open plots. On the podu land (shifting cultivation) issue, officials told the Chief Minister that they are ready to print pass books to distribute to 1.55 lakh eligible people covering four lakh acres. Rao said that the date will be announced soon for the distribution of land pattas to the eligible.

On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Rao sanctioned Rs 1 crore from Chief Minister's Special Fund to organise Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam to be held at Bhadrachalam on March 30, the release added.

