Maharashtra reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, 450 new cases in 24 hours

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Maharashtra reported 450 new cases of the infection and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the officials of the state public health department. According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the number of active cases in the state is 2343 of COVID-19 with a daily positivity rate of 1.82 per cent.

The state's tally of COVID-19-positive patients is now 81,42,509, official data shows. According to official figures, a new Covid-19 sub-variant XBB 1.16 is on the rise. 230 patients of the XBB 1.16 variant were found in the State.

Out of these, 151 are from Pune, 24 are from Aurangabad, 23 are from Thane, 11 are from Kolhapur, 11 are from Ahmednagar, 8 are from Amravati, and one is from Mumbai and Raigad each. The state government has instructed to increase surveillance in the residential area of these patients.

According to officials, on the background of the international scenario of Covid-19, screening of international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports has been started from December 24, 2022. Meanwhile, the Punjab government also held a meeting regarding COVID-19 preparedness on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of the Director of Health & Family Welfare, Chandigarh Administration.

The meeting was attended by all senior officials of the health department, Chandigarh administration. Earlier on Wednesday (March 22) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 and influenza situation in the country in terms of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign, the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and influenza types and their public health implications for the country.

This high-level review meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in influenza cases in the country and the rise of Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said. As per the revised Covid-19 guidelines, maintain "Physical distancing, indoor mask use, hand hygiene, Symptomatic management (hydration, antipyretics, antitussive) Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO probe to fingers) Stay in contact with the treating physician.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said. Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)". (ANI)

