Asia will be a major driver for global growth - Asian Development Bank

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:53 IST
The Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday that it expects developed markets to grow slowly this year with a rate of less than 1%, while markets in Asia, particularly China, will emerge as a major driver for global growth.

The bank's vice president, Ahmed Said, made the remarks at the Boao Forum in southern China's Hainan province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

