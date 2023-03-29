Asia will be a major driver for global growth - Asian Development Bank
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:53 IST
The Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday that it expects developed markets to grow slowly this year with a rate of less than 1%, while markets in Asia, particularly China, will emerge as a major driver for global growth.
The bank's vice president, Ahmed Said, made the remarks at the Boao Forum in southern China's Hainan province.
