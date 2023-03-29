BSF apprehends Bangladeshi smuggler with 14 fish-pin balls

Left Menu

Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday apprehended two Bangladeshi smugglers with 14 fish-pin balls along the Indo-Bangladeshi border worth Rs 1.40 Lakhs.

Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday apprehended two Bangladeshi smugglers with 14 fish-pin balls along the Indo-Bangladeshi border worth Rs 1.40 Lakhs. The accused have been identified as Omar Faruk and Manirul Islam.

According to the BSF officials, the accused were later handed over to Police Station and Custom Office, in Hingalganj for further legal action. "The accused were apprehended by carrying out a special search operation in Barakul river. During a search of the apprehended smugglers and the surrounding area, the troops recovered a total of 14 fish pin balls from 05 bags. The estimated value of seized fish pin balls is Rs 1,40,000," the officials said.

According to the BSF, during preliminary questioning, both the apprehended smugglers revealed that they work as carriers for a notorious Bangladeshi smuggler. "They were to get 3000 Bangladeshi Taka for smuggling these fish pin balls from India to Bangladesh," BSF said. (ANI)

