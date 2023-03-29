Left Menu

BSF seized drugs worth Rs 1.10 cr in Tripura's Unakoti district

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized approx 221.96 gms of suspected brown sugar worth Rs 1.10 crore in Tripura's Unakoti district from a train going from Silchar to Agartala, the official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized approx 221.96 gms of suspected brown sugar worth Rs 1.10 crore in Tripura's Unakoti district from a train going from Silchar to Agartala, the official said. However, the suspect managed to slip away taking advantage of the crowd of passengers, the BSF said.

A Special Operation was launched by a team of BSF on Tuesday afternoon at Railway Station Kumar Ghat, wherein a thorough search of the coach of a train going from Silchar to Agartala was carried out following the specific input. "During the search, a seizure of appx 221.96 gms of suspected brown sugar was made from a white colour plastic bag left abandoned by the suspect who managed to slip away taking advantage of the crowd of passengers," the BSF said.

It further said that the estimated value of seized brown sugar is approx Rs 1,10,98,000 crore in the international market. "BSF is persistently putting effort to make society drug-free by enforcing the rule of law and such seizure of drugs is a decisive step in that direction," it said adding that vigilant BSF troops deployed on the extreme frontiers of the country in Tripura are effectively guarding the international border and seizing various contraband items on regular basis from the bordering areas.

"Border Security Force is fully committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from Tripura and making "Tripura - A Drug-Free State". Resultantly, BSF has been conducting a special drive against trans-border smugglers, particularly of narcotics and drugs and succeeded in neutralizing them at regular intervals independently as well as in close association with other sister agencies," the BSF said. (ANI)

