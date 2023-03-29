Left Menu

Punjab CM to hand over appointment letters to 219 clerks of School Education Department today

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over appointment letters to the newly appointed 219 clerks of the School Education Department on Wednesday, the official said.

Punjab CM to hand over appointment letters to 219 clerks of School Education Department today
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over appointment letters to the newly appointed 219 clerks of the School Education Department on Wednesday, the official said. "Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann is working in the direction of providing employment to the youth of Punjab and he will hand over the appointment letters to the newly appointed 219 clerks of Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday," the official statement said on Tuesday.

Divulging the information in Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the recruitment process of these clerks has been completed by the Services Selection Board Punjab. He said that it has happened for the first time that nearly 28000 youths of the state have been given government jobs within one year of the formation of the government.

"The recruitment process is ongoing to strengthen the school education of the state and provide world-class education to children," Bains said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

