China's green loans exceed 22 trln yuan, green bonds top 2.5 trln yuan -c.bank head

China's outstanding green loans have exceeded 22 trillion yuan ($3.19 trillion), which is about 10% of the total loan balance, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Wednesday.

China's green bonds have hit more than 2.5 trillion yuan, Yi said at the Boao Forum in southern China's Hainan province. ($1 = 6.8874 Chinese yuan renminbi)

