Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Forest Department rescues injured tiger

The tiger was injured on March 27 when it attacked and killed two men and critically injured a third near Kalamanjan Village under the Odgi block of the Surajpur District.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:07 IST
Chhattisgarh: Forest Department rescues injured tiger
Tiger rescued by Forest Department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest department has rescued an injured tiger in Surajpur District of Chhattisgarh. The tiger has been taken to a medical facility and is undergoing treatment.

"We have rescued the tiger and from the injuries seen, the tiger will be under medical treatment for 15 days and after this, the process to release the tiger in the jungle again will start," said Dr PK Chandan, Kanan Pendari Zoo. "The tiger has injury marks on his head, close to the eyes, nose, and neck. Injury observed can be from the axe and medical treatment is necessary," he added.

The tiger was injured on March 27 when it attacked and killed two men and critically injured a third near Kalamanjan Village under the Odgi block of the Surajpur District. The incident took place in a forest near the Kalamanjan under the Odgi block of the district, said a Forest official.

The incident took place when the victims went to the forest to collect the wood, the officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023